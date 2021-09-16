Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 549,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

