Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 39,230 Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X SuperDividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period.

Shares of SDIV opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

