Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 269.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $244.14 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $146.45 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

