Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $205.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

