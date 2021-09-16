Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 148,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 474,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average of $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,656 shares of company stock valued at $190,459,797 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.