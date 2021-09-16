Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

