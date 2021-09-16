Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

