Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Caleres at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.29 million, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.66. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

