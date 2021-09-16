Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Universal worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 42.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

UVV opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

