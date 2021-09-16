Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 99,298 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 169.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.19% of MRC Global worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MRC opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.