Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,686 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 143.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,803 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

