Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,888,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,601,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.97 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

