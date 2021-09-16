WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.83. 67,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 88,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

