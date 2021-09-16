Wolves of Wall Street Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $766,502.56 and $3,826.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $120.30 or 0.00250744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars.

