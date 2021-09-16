Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.43.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK opened at $150.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Workiva has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $151.69. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.