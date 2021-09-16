World Asset Management Inc Buys 2,832 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $265.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

