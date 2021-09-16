World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

