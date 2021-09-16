World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 734,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 220,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,150,000 after acquiring an additional 598,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

