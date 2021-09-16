World Asset Management Inc Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in MetLife by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 214,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in MetLife by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 99,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 77.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 789,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,012,000 after acquiring an additional 343,766 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

