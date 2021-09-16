World Asset Management Inc Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

