World Asset Management Inc Has $2 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

