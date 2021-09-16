World Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,832 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $265.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.