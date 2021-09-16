World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $314.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.90 and its 200 day moving average is $292.05. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

