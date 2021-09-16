World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,279 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.80 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

