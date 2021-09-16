World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 265.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GameStop by 47.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $204.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.76. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -213.04 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.