World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

NYSE TRV opened at $157.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

