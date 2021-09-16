World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,006 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $53,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

Shares of FDX opened at $256.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.23. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

