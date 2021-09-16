World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,120 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 20.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 88,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

EMR opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

