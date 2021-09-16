World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,985 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

TFC opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.