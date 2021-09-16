World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,992 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

JCI opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

