World Asset Management Inc Sells 227 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,455.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

