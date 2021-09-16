World Asset Management Inc Sells 5,119 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

Shares of AIG opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $55.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

