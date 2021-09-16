World Asset Management Inc Sells 5,647 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after acquiring an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,799,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,799,000 after acquiring an additional 217,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

