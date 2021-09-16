World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 196,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,911,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,973.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $99.33 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

