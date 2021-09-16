World Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $92,190.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. World Token has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $92,190.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Token has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00121518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00176401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.72 or 0.07460005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,881.50 or 1.00231268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.16 or 0.00860684 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,436,474 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

