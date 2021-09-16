Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.44

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $20.62 million and approximately $70,850.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00062106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00121384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00175324 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.