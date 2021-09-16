Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 11.2% This Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $534,593.05 and $2,274.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $8.15 or 0.00017185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00072761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00122418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00175685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.30 or 0.07466922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,371.14 or 0.99911603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00869465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

