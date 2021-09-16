Wrapped NXM Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $72.31 or 0.00152880 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $121.26 million and $15.90 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00140566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00795043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

