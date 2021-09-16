Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,366.84 or 0.02889730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $464,724.89 and approximately $30,607.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00140157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00794949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.