Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:WH opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

