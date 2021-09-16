Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $188.59

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.59 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.39). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 732,449 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £151.84 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.59.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.