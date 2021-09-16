XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the August 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE XFLT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. 133,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.