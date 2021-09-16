Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Lowered by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,083 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL opened at $65.45 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

