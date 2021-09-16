xDai Price Tops $14.92 (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. xDai has a total market capitalization of $100.13 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xDai coin can now be purchased for $14.92 or 0.00031278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xDai has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00122825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00176136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.36 or 0.07518686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.22 or 0.99683904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00872820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

xDai’s total supply is 8,392,448 coins and its circulating supply is 6,713,138 coins. xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xDai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xDai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

