Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 86,304.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 78.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 113,550 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.