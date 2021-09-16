Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,191,400 shares, a growth of 185.5% from the August 15th total of 1,117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of XIACF opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

