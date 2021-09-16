Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,191,400 shares, a growth of 185.5% from the August 15th total of 1,117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Shares of XIACF opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.
Xiaomi Company Profile
