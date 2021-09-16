Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Boosted by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,690 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,584 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,149 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 91,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 734.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.91. 37,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.