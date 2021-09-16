Xion Finance (XGT) Price Tops $0.0763

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $348,480.55 and $27,350.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,570,050 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

