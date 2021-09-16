XMax Tops 1-Day Volume of $507,032.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. XMax has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and $507,032.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One XMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00140018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.00797331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00045913 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,920,834,047 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

