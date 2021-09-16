XMON Price Tops $4,260.48 on Top Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $4,260.48 or 0.08900597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded up 158.9% against the dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00175219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.84 or 0.07407640 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,849.08 or 0.99961927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00853012 BTC.

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

